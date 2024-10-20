Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 363 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 200.3% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,362,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,945,000 after buying an additional 4,717,661 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,738,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,852,000 after buying an additional 1,360,525 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 199.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 925,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,041,000 after buying an additional 616,575 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,972,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,257,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,401,000 after buying an additional 499,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $145.01 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $146.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.81 and its 200 day moving average is $116.89. The stock has a market cap of $82.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,801.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

