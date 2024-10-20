Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Trading 0.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $292.72 and last traded at $292.14. Approximately 708,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 6,402,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $291.11.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.66.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $266.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.86 billion, a PE ratio of 52.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total value of $1,217,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,353,653.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 8,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,359,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total value of $1,217,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,353,653.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,612 shares of company stock valued at $21,429,961. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.5% in the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 5,154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 120 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 54.1% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

