Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $1.22 Million in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 61,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $516,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $263,000.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

ETHA stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.07. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $26.61.

