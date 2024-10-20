Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 2,640 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $6,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $919,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,164.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $919,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,164.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz purchased 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,840. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.06.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE:RCL opened at $199.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $204.37.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.45%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

