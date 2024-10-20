AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UVV. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Universal during the first quarter valued at $12,273,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal by 69.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 273,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,169,000 after buying an additional 111,691 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal by 183.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 34,659 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal during the first quarter worth $903,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal during the first quarter worth $534,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.
Universal Trading Down 1.9 %
UVV opened at $50.38 on Friday. Universal Co. has a twelve month low of $44.40 and a twelve month high of $67.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.39 and a 200-day moving average of $50.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.77.
Universal Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.92%.
About Universal
Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.
