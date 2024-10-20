ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Shares Bought by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Free Report) by 286.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROBO. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 361.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000.

ROBO stock opened at $56.48 on Friday. ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $59.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.28.

About ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

