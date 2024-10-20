AlphaMark Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF Price Performance

BGLD opened at $23.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.08.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Tactical Buffer ETF (BGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR Gold Trust ETF over a specific holdings period. The fund invests in US treasury bills, cash-like instruments and FLEX options through a wholly-owned subsidiary.

