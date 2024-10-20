AlphaMark Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 400 iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 348.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

IYR stock opened at $101.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.85 and its 200-day moving average is $91.98. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $104.04.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

