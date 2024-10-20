Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 1,309 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $6,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 7.1% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2,182.3% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 15.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 18.3% during the third quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Snowflake from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Snowflake from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.74.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $119.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of -42.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.65 and a 200 day moving average of $133.15. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $176,595.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,998,330.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $176,595.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,998,330.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 721,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,610,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,538 shares of company stock worth $7,049,994. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.