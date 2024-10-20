AlphaMark Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hasbro by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,858,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,723,000 after buying an additional 135,548 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,833,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,252,000 after purchasing an additional 855,099 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,523,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,407,000 after purchasing an additional 213,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 469.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 686,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,037,000 after purchasing an additional 565,645 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $72.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $73.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.21.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.44. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $995.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

