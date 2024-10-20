Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $6,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Invitation Homes by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INVH shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Invitation Homes Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE INVH opened at $34.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.01. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $37.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $653.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.70 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.74%.

About Invitation Homes

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.