AlphaMark Advisors LLC Invests $77,000 in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 176.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 350,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after buying an additional 223,537 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 8.4% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 56.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,840,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,505,000 after buying an additional 662,666 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the first quarter valued at $1,050,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the first quarter valued at $1,792,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of KVUE opened at $21.72 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $23.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 105.13%.

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.