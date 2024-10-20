BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,135 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BP. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in BP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in BP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in BP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in BP by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in BP by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,575 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BP. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of BP to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.98.

BP Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BP stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.64. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.56.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $47.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.82 billion. BP had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.56%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

