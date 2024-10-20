AlphaMark Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 21,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.2 %

DD opened at $85.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.34 and a 200 day moving average of $80.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $90.06. The company has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 103.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

Get Our Latest Report on DuPont de Nemours

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.