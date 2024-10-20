AlphaMark Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 70.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FV. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ FV opened at $59.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.27. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $60.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.0199 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

