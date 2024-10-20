Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Cuts Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19,890.3% during the second quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,653,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,390,074,000 after buying an additional 4,630,466 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 359.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,084,000 after acquiring an additional 283,344 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 367,584 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,744,000 after acquiring an additional 221,112 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 737,872 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $220,423,000 after purchasing an additional 203,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,455,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LULU. TD Securities increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.55.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $291.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.07. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at $23,379,720. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

