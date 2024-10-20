AlphaMark Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $223,000.

Shares of PULS stock opened at $49.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.63. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $49.81.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

