Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 3,176 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 145,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 56.1% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. DZ Bank lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura lowered General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,942.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,942.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:GM opened at $49.18 on Friday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

