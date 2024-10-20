Good Life Advisors LLC Takes $323,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 18.9% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 44.6% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iams Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 6.8% during the third quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DEO. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:DEO opened at $139.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $119.48 and a twelve month high of $161.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.83.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.37%.

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.