Good Life Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 104.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,225 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,640,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,245,000 after purchasing an additional 191,637 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,709,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,168,000 after purchasing an additional 33,950 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,218,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,218,000 after purchasing an additional 31,430 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 38.0% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,219,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,185,000 after purchasing an additional 610,783 shares during the period. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,567,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,045,000 after purchasing an additional 97,964 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $15.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

