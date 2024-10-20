Good Life Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,876 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 2,407.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 15,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 722.2% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $291,567.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,567.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 141,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $15,621,871.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,616 shares in the company, valued at $73,668,110.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 223,284 shares of company stock valued at $23,800,887. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $112.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.16. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $64.12 and a one year high of $115.32. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 181.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STX. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STX

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.