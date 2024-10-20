PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,703,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,159,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,402 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,197,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,576,000 after purchasing an additional 368,410 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,713,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $248,172,000 after purchasing an additional 80,710 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,404,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,751,000 after buying an additional 152,719 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in PPG Industries by 9.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,142,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $162,862,000 after buying an additional 100,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

PPG Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PPG opened at $130.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.07 and a 1 year high of $151.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.10.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

