Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 28,417 Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,417 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 252.9% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the second quarter worth about $31,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Price Performance

Shares of GAB opened at $5.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average is $5.40. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $5.74.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

