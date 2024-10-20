Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14,389.8% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,108,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073,271 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,922,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,588,000 after purchasing an additional 316,031 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,098,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,845,000 after purchasing an additional 627,993 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,747,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 112,080 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.98 and a 200 day moving average of $77.83. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.