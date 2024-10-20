Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 393 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,793 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

UBER stock opened at $79.16 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $165.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.51.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

