Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 487 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in ESAB were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ESAB in the 1st quarter valued at $3,913,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in ESAB by 6.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 402,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,549,000 after acquiring an additional 23,825 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in ESAB by 37.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,836,000 after acquiring an additional 31,780 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 11.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,424,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,316,000 after acquiring an additional 653,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,811,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ESAB from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of ESAB from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on ESAB from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ESAB from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

NYSE ESAB opened at $113.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. ESAB Co. has a twelve month low of $61.43 and a twelve month high of $114.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $707.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.38%.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

