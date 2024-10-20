Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunpointe LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 28.8% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $262,000. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $158.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $140.98 and a 52-week high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

View Our Latest Report on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.