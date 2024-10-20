Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,370.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 541,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,507,000 after acquiring an additional 504,400 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 23.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,959,000 after purchasing an additional 228,444 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,930,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,673,000 after purchasing an additional 220,598 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $30,342,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,468,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,790,000 after buying an additional 216,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $118.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.36. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.63 and a twelve month high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.98 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.91.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 12,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $1,935,980.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,638.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 12,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $1,935,980.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,638.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.38, for a total transaction of $2,120,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,180.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,968 shares of company stock valued at $8,999,632. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

