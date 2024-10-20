Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 19,490 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $1,077,017.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,739,564.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $173,128.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,635.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 19,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $1,077,017.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,739,564.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.0 %

DAL opened at $55.80 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $56.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

