Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Holdings Decreased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,081 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 752.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $120.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.02. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.03 and a 52-week high of $131.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.