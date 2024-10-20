Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 93.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,786 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 3,116.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 353.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CELH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Celsius from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $2,454,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,449,672. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $33.85 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.20 and a 1 year high of $99.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.86.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 94.75%. The company had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

