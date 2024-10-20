Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 938 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter worth about $32,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $643,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,178 shares in the company, valued at $50,323,381.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $643,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,178 shares in the company, valued at $50,323,381.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $1,275,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,480,440.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,506 shares of company stock valued at $3,392,349 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of CCK opened at $97.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.61 and a 52-week high of $98.46. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.66 and a 200 day moving average of $84.40.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.22. Crown had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Crown’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Crown from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Crown from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Crown from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Crown

About Crown

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.