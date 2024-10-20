Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 638 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 54.7% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 129,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,008,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $53.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $54.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.91.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

