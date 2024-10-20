Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,711 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,882,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $750,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 91,900.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6,775.2% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 243.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Up 4.5 %

NYSE:KWEB opened at $32.57 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.10.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.