Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 694 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 88,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,108.6% during the second quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 68,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 62,426 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $27,453,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $3,934,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TIP stock opened at $109.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.32 and a 12 month high of $111.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

