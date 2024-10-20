Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Stephens

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $105.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.05. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $59.66 and a 52 week high of $107.13.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.07. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $810.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,097,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,244,000 after purchasing an additional 26,216 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 43,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 231,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,890,000 after buying an additional 59,583 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,341,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,961,000 after buying an additional 985,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.