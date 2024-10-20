M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Raised to $228.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Barclays from $170.00 to $228.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.18.

MTB stock opened at $197.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.78. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $200.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $172,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,476,225.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael J. Todaro sold 4,791 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $778,872.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,086 shares in the company, valued at $501,691.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $172,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,225.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,699 shares of company stock worth $5,115,349 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 54.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 3.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in M&T Bank by 1.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Umpqua Bank raised its position in M&T Bank by 5.3% in the second quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 1,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 1.7% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

