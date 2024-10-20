Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target Increased to $149.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $133.00 to $149.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BX. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $112.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.41.

NYSE BX opened at $172.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $88.59 and a 52 week high of $175.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.27.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,567,311.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at $120,610,146.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

