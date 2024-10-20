JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $146.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $146.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 15.29% from the company’s current price.

BX has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Blackstone from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Blackstone from $112.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Blackstone from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Blackstone from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.41.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $172.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.01 and a 200-day moving average of $133.27. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $88.59 and a 52 week high of $175.94. The stock has a market cap of $123.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,567,311.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 12,192.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 7,340,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $908,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281,128 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,285,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,766,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,886 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 19,048.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,883,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,262,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,442,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,375,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,345,000 after acquiring an additional 937,084 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

