Financial Analysis: Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) vs. Robert Half (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) and Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Robert Half and Randstad, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Robert Half 2 3 2 0 2.00 Randstad 0 0 0 0 N/A

Robert Half presently has a consensus price target of $67.86, indicating a potential upside of 2.33%. Given Robert Half’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Robert Half is more favorable than Randstad.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Robert Half 5.26% 20.41% 10.61% Randstad N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Robert Half and Randstad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

92.4% of Robert Half shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.0% of Randstad shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Robert Half shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Robert Half and Randstad”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Robert Half $5.99 billion 1.16 $411.15 million $3.34 19.85 Randstad N/A N/A N/A $1.60 26.91

Robert Half has higher revenue and earnings than Randstad. Robert Half is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Randstad, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Robert Half beats Randstad on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc. provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support. This segment markets its services to clients and employment candidates through both national and local advertising activities, including radio, digital advertising, job boards, alliance partners, and events. The Permanent Placement Talent Solutions segment engages in the placement of full-time accounting, finance, and tax and accounting operations personnel. The Protiviti segment offers consulting services in the areas of internal audit, technology consulting, risk, and compliance consulting. It offers it services under the Robert Half brand name. The company was formerly known as Robert Half International Inc. and changed its name to Robert Half Inc. in July 2023. Robert Half Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition. It has operations in North America, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Iberia, other European countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Randstad Holding NV and changed its name to Randstad N.V. in April 2018. Randstad N.V. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands.

