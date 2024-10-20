Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 1,081.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth $29,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

HII stock opened at $261.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.51. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.58 and a 1 year high of $299.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.35%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

