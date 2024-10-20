Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 1,602 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,995,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,157,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856,614 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,419,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,115,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,826,000 after purchasing an additional 659,720 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $22,216,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $20,731,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VMBS opened at $46.43 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $47.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day moving average of $45.88.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also

