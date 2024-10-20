iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IOO opened at $100.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.79. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $101.03.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

