Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $868,000 Stock Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 337,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after buying an additional 15,505 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 16,240 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 39.1% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 58,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 16,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 57.7% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 58,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 21,242 shares during the period.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

BATS MEAR opened at $50.21 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $50.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.25 and a 200-day moving average of $50.14.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1401 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

