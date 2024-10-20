Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 307 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 56.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 220.1% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $229.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $144.40 and a 1 year high of $267.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.94.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

