Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $10,911,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 71.5% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,159,000 after buying an additional 94,681 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 852,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,097,000 after buying an additional 47,562 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,633,000. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 191.3% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

BATS:GSEW opened at $79.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.95 and a 200 day moving average of $72.96.

About Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

