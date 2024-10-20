Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 737 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 504.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $76.96 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $78.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.88.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

