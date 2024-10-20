Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 200,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,372,000 after purchasing an additional 35,191 shares during the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 47,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

ISTB opened at $48.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day moving average of $47.72. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $48.75.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1598 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.