Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 44.0% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.1% in the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 658,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,527,000 after purchasing an additional 13,822 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.1% in the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 138,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $71.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.61. The company has a market capitalization of $96.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.66 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

