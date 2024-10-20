Global Retirement Partners LLC Reduces Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,479 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 75,025.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $24.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.02. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $24.67.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

